Head coach hails 2022 as ‘memorable year’ for Sibu Rugby

SIBU (Dec 28): The year 2022 is going into the history books as the most memorable for Sibu Rugby as the team conquered five titles in the seven tournaments they took part in over the past 12 months.

In addition, newly-minted Malaysia 15s rugby head coach Rodney So’oialo embarked on a scouting programme here in search for potential players for the national team.

Sarawak Rugby technical director Michael Ting said the presence of former All Black So’oialo marked a milestone for the development of the sport in Sarawak, specifically for Sibu Rugby as they continue to push forward in their pursuit for more titles.

“It shows that Sarawak rugby is growing from strength to strength as we look forward to more glad tidings and also more tournaments to be staged so as to keep the players busy in the years ahead,” said Ting, adding that this year also marked the first time that a national rugby coach picked Sibu as the venue for national team selection.

The tryout attracted more than 30 players coming from all over Sarawak including Kuching, Miri, Betong, Mukah, and Bintulu.

Among the trials conducted were a fitness test and a ten-a-side game held at Stadium Tun Zaidi here.

In the end, Sibu Rugby’s Elvin Wong Khiing Jiun was the sole player picked to join the national rugby centralised training camp, ahead of the Asian Rugby Championship (ARC) in Hong Kong in May this year.

“Elvin had proven his credentials and his skills during the selection trial, although he did not make it to the national squad. Still, it was truly an experience worth cherishing for Elvin, who continues to inspire other young players,” said Ting.

On victory, Ting who is also Sibu Rugby chief coach, said ‘the biggest catch’ was the Men’s Open title clinched in the Bro Albinus Cup meet, held at Azam Hashim Community Sports Centre, where the team thrashed Baram Rhinos 26-0. Perak Navy Orca placed third after crushing GB13 Skull A 14-0.

Sibu also beat Gator Blade to take the Women’s title.

In the Boys Under-18 category, SMK Sultan Sulaiman from Terengganu staged a string debut, bulldozed defending champion SMK Sacred Heart 18-0.

The Plate winner was SMK Kapit, while KV Sibu B won the Bowl.

Ting said the sheer number of 23 participating teams – 12 for men, three for women and eight for Boys Under-18 – in the Bro Albinus Cup tournament established the event as one that the players would eagerly look forward to playing in.

It took a two-year hiatus after the world was struck down by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

“We are happy that the players treasure the Bro Albinus Cup and would always make an effort to take part.

“That is the kind of spirit and commitment we are looking forward to having,” said Ting.

He said Year 2022 started on an encouraging footing when Sibu Rugby beat Kuching Rugby Football Club (KRFC) 27-7 to lift the coveted title at the inaugural Sarawak Rugby Closed Seven-A-Side held in March.

Miri’s Baram Rhinos took the Plate, while Borneo Wanderers bagged the Bowl.

Sibu Rugby repeated the victory when they took the Sarawak Rugby Closed 2.0 title, again thrashing KRFC 19-5 at the finals in Betong in June.

However, Ting said the remaining five editions of Sarawak Rugby Closed had to be called off due to financial constraints.

Other gold medal collections for Sibu Rugby included the Memorial Cup 2022 held at SMK Sacred Heart in August, and the Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Bintulu Campus Ten-A-Side tournament.

Sibu edged Miri 5-0 to lift the Memorial Cup, with the Plate championship title going to Kuching GB 13 and Mukah finishing as runners-up, while the Bowl was won by Betong Saribas Phoenix with Bintulu as runners-up.

Six teams took part in the tournament, held in honour of the local rugby players who had passed on.

For UPM Bintulu, Sibu beat the hosts to claim the winning title.

Ting said Sibu Rugby also sent a team of young players for the inaugural Keningau 10s held in Sabah, and returned with a respectable Bowl semi-final honour.

The tournament gathered 18 teams, including some notable squads such as the Mersing Eagles from Johor and Blue Brothers from Kuala Lumpur.

“It was not an easy battle, especially when it was conducted for the first time; still, we managed to come back with respectable results,” said Ting.