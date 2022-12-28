In Kuching, ex-soldier claims trial to sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl

KUCHING (Dec 28): A former soldier claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to the physical sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl.

Joeng Melos, 63, was charged under Section 14(b) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

The Act provides for a maximum imprisonment term of 20 years and caning.

According to the facts of the case, Joeng allegedly told the victim to touch his private part.

The act allegedly occurred around 11am on Dec 21, 2022 in the kitchen of a house in Bau.

It is understood that the victim’s mother, who is Joeng’s acquaintance, filed a police report after the victim told her about the incident.

Deputy public prosecutor Aiman Mutallib Mohamad Shariff said no bail should be offered to prevent Joeng from disturbing or harassing prosecution witnesses, including the victim and her family.

He said it was also to prevent him from repeating the same offence against the victim or absconding.

However, Joeng through counsel Osman Ibrahim applied to the Court to be granted bail on the grounds that he has a clean record and has never committed a crime.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman then ordered for Joeng to be granted RM5,000 bail with two local sureties.

She also set Jan 31, 2023 for case management.