JPA: Special financial assistance for civil servants to be disbursed Jan 17

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 28): A total of 1.3 million civil servants who are in Grade 56 and below will receive a one-off special financial assistance of RM700 on Jan 17, as a token of appreciation for their contributions in public service delivery throughout the year.

About one million retired civil servants will receive RM350 on the same day.

The Public Services Department (JPA) in its official Facebook posting also uploaded a circular signed by its deputy director-general (development) Datuk Zulkapli Mohamed dated Dec 27, 2022.

According to the circular, the special financial assistance will also be received by public service officers of the management and professional group as well as the implementation group who are still serving on Jan 17, 2023, covering permanent, temporary and contract of service (COS) appointed officers; officers on full paid leave; officers on half-pay leave and officers on leave without pay.

It is also eligible to be paid to appointed officers under the Malaysian Short-Term Employment Programme (MySTEP) who have served for at least six months in 2022, and are still serving under the programme on Jan 17, 2023.

On Dec 20, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced in a special session of Parliament that the Unity Government agreed to continue giving the 2023 Special Additional Annual Salary Increase (KGT) of RM100 and BKK of RM700 to civil servants grade 56 and below, and RM350 to government retirees. – Bernama