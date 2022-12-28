Kg Koran Mawang soil erosion victims to stay with relatives, relief centre closes

KUCHING (Dec 28): The temporary relief centre at the Kampung Koran Mawang hall in Serian for villagers whose homes were affected by soil erosion there officially closed at 12 noon today.

In a statement, the Civil Defence Force (APM) said the heads of the seven affected households agreed to vacate the centre and stay temporarily with relatives.

According to APM, clearing works and soil evaluation will be carried out in the affected area before the families are allowed to return to their homes.

On Dec 23, the relief centre opened at 5pm to accommodate the seven families consisting 57 victims.

The 51 adults and six children were ordered to move after it was discovered that the ground surrounding their houses was unstable following soil erosion.

As of 11am today, only one relief centre in Sarawak is operating at the Kampung Lutong community hall in Sebuyau, which is providing shelter to three families consisting of seven individuals.

The centre opened after the victims’ homes were inundated by flash flooding on Dec 26.