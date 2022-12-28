Kuching man fined RM8,700 for making false police report

KUCHING (Dec 28): A 28-year-old man from Kampung Pinang Jawa pleaded guilty for making a false police report and was fined RM8,700 by the Magistrates’ Court here today.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar also ordered the man to serve one month in jail if he fails to pay the fine.

According to the facts of the case, the man lodged a police report on Dec 24 around 3.50pm at the Kuching District Police headquarters, claiming that he had been robbed in front of a shop at Jalan Merdeka here.

Police investigation later found that the alleged robbery had been made up, to which the accused was charged under Section 182 of the Penal Code for making a false police report.

The prosecution was handled by prosecuting officer ASP Rogayah Rosli, while the accused was unrepresented.