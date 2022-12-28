Lee: Kuching-Singkawang bus services expected to be operational next year

KUCHING (Dec 28): The cross-border bus services between Kuching and Singkawang in West Kalimantan, Indonesia, is expected to be operational some time next year, said Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said the bus services via the Biawak-Aruk Integrated Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) will resume after all related processes are completed.

“We will hold further discussions with our Indonesian counterpart soon in relation to how many bus trips a day including completing some other documentations’ processes, such as permit applications.

“We will speed-up these processes to ensure that the route services can operate next year,” he said at a press conference after making an official working visit to Biawak ICQS at the Lundu District Office here today.

However, Lee said the exact date of the services resumption has not been decided yet as it involves decisions and approval from the Indonesian government.

According to him, the initial proposal from the local bus association is to run five trips daily between the two countries.

“This is an initial proposal made, but if there is an increase in demand, of course the number of trips will be increased from time to time.

“This is because based on statistics from the Malaysian Immigration Department, the number of people going in and out at the border is the same number as at Tebedu-Entikong, Indonesia ICQS,” he said.

Lee also said he is confident that the opening of bus services between Kuching and Singkawang will boost economic, business and tourism activities in both areas.

“In fact, in our initial discussion with our counterpart (Indonesia), there was also a proposal to build a port to facilitate transport, economic and trade logistics’ activities,” he said.

On his working visit to the Biawak ICQS, he said it was to ensure that the preparations for the bus route services run smoothly and in an orderly manner when it opens later, similar to the Kuching-Pontianak route which was already in operation a few months ago.

Meanwhile, Indonesian Consul-General in Kuching, Raden Sigit Witjaksono, said he welcomes the opening of the new route as it would benefit both countries.

“This cooperation is a good opportunity and benefits both countries, especially for Sarawak and West Kalimantan, to further strengthen trade potentials and understanding between us.

“This route will also be another main gate for our people to enter and exit, especially when bus services and other vehicles will pass through this gate later,” he said.

Raden also explained that traveling overland from Kuching City to Biawak ICQS takes about two hours, while from the border to Singkawang (three hours), then another three hours to reach Pontianak, Indonesia.

“With the opening of this bus services’ route, people will be able to visit three cities in Indonesia comprising of Singkawang, Pontianak and Sambas, compared via Tebedu-Entikong ICQS, which only goes through Pontianak and Sanggau,” he said.