Loke: Air traffic will increase in 2023 following China’s border reopening

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 28): Malaysia will see a surge in flight demand following the reopening of China’s borders, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said there will be flights going in and out of China, and he believed it will increase air traffic movement between both countries next year.

“Currently many people are beginning to travel again, so definitely add on to the China destination. In terms of air traffic, there will be an increase and I am sure we will be back to pre-Covid level,” he told reporters after the announcement of AirAsia’s extra flight at fixed low fares for the upcoming Chinese New Year.

However, Loke did not disclose any specific increase in percentage.

It was reported that China will reopen borders on January 8, 2023 after almost three years of closed borders.

On fixing prices for air tickets, Loke said the government has no plans to fix any pricing for airlines as they operate based on dynamic pricing.

“If we put up a price ceiling, there will be negative implications for passengers. For example, they will cut down capacity. No airline will want to operate if it’s a losing concern,” he said.

He also noted that airfares are increased during the festive season, hence, he encourages airlines to add more flights so that the prices can be more affordable.

“We encourage all airlines to increase their flight frequencies but it also depends on their capacity. I hope and encourage all airlines to help the government in terms of increasing frequencies and airport operators will facilitate.

“So any airlines who are prepared to provide such fixed fares, the government is more than happy to assist and support,” he said.

Meanwhile, as delayed flights due to bad weather conditions are unavoidable, Loke advises airlines to practise better communication with passengers to handle the situations.

He also explained that Batik Air’s eight-hour delay last week was caused by a diversion to Langkawi and for a new crew to board as the pilots had exceeded the permitted flight hour limit. – Bernama