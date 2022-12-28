Loke: No plans for fixed airfares, govt sure aviation industry to improve in 2023

SEPANG (Dec 28): Putrajaya said today it has no plans to fix prices for air tickets, since it is confident the aviation industry will pick up in 2023 following the reopening of China’s borders.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said capping flight tickets will adversely affect the airlines as air ticket prices are dynamic in nature.

“If you put a price ceiling there will be negative implications to the passengers. For example [airline operators]may cut down on capacity.

“No [airline]operator will want to operate if its a losing effort,” he told the media here.

Loke said prices have traditionally increased during the festive season thus he swould like to encourage the airlines to increase the frequency of travel but he conceded that not all the airline operators have a large fleet of airplanes that can accomodate the increase in demand.

He however felt encouraged that the aviation industry will return to pre-Covid conditions and said the government are ready to help any airlines who reduce or fix their ticket prices.

“Whomever chooses to fix prices for flight tickets we in the government will help them. However at this point of time there are no plans,” he said when met at AirAsia headquarters in Sepang.

In addition, Loke was asked about the grouses expressed by customers of Batik Air who were left stranded at the airport followong prolonged delays in flight departures from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) last Friday.

Passengers complained that the airline formerly known as Malindo Air had not treated the stranded passengers with care as they were left without accomodation and food during the delay.

They also complained of not receiving refunds from the airlines.

“As for refunds I am not sure if for delays that is part of the conditions. We have a system and authority in charge and off passengers are unhappy they can channel that to Mavcom,” he said, referring to the Malaysian Aviation Commission.

“The business office is not a complaint bureau and I cannot handle every single complaint so if there are any complaints can lodge with Mavcom.”

Yesterday Loke told Batik Air to apologise for the delays. — Malay Mail