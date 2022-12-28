Man killed after excavator overturns in Julau

SARIKEI (Dec 28): A 62-year-old man was killed after the excavator he was operating overturned and crushed him at a site along Jalan Assan, Nunggang, Mile 13 Jalan KJD near Julau on Tuesday afternoon.

He was identified as John Singke from Rumah Serani located nearby.

Bintangor Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Nicholas Belulin said they received a report at 3.38pm.

Upon reaching the indicated location about 36km from Bintangor at 4.17pm, firefighters had to walk on foot to the site around 400 metres from the main road.

Nicholas said firefighters found the victim trapped under the overturned excavator.

“The rescue team used air lifting bags to slightly lift the heavy machinery to enable them to extricate the victim,” he said in a statement.

He said firefighters and villagers took over two hours to free John, who was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Firefighters later handed over the body to the police for further action.

Based on information obtained from the caller, John was doing clearing works on the plot of land, which he had planned to develop into an oil palm plantation.