KUCHING (Dec 28): The One Stop Service counter and payment counter at Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will be closed from 10am onwards this Friday for the year end.

The counters will resume operations next Tuesday (Jan 3).

During this time, payments can be made online via PayBills Malaysia, JomPay, CIMB Click, Standard Chartered, Bank Rakyat, Bank Simpanan Nasional, Maybank2U and Bank Islam.

The council apologised for any inconvenience caused.