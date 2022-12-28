Measures taken to address weak internet coverage from Bengoh Resettlement tower, assures MP

KUCHING (Dec 28): The existing telecommunication tower near the Bengoh Resettlement Scheme at Jalan Semadang-Skio near here could only provide 4G coverage for Celcom, DiGi and Maxis mobile users once the Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB) has installed a permanent grid at the site.

In stating this, Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin said the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) had informed him this, following his inquiry made on the behalf of local internet users who complained about the very poor signal coverage from the tower over the past four months.

“According to MCMC, there are existing 2G and 3G services provided by REDtone via the tower.

“I have been told that the MCMC would inform REDtone to check on the coverage over the radius around the tower.

“As for 4G MOCN (Multi-Operator Core Networks) upgrade, I have been told that it is still in progress, pending SEB’s installation of a permanent grid at the site. Once this is done, that tower should be able to provide 4G (coverage) for Celcom, DiGi and Maxis users,” he told The Borneo Post here yesterday.

Willie said for some towers built by Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA), he was told that the negotiation between SMA, Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation Bhd (SDEC) and the telecommunication companies had already taken place.

“It is currently in the final stage, to sign the commercial agreement.

“According to SDEC, all the towers will provide 2G and 4G service coverage by end of the first quarter of 2023. This will include one tower behind the BRS, built by SMA,” he added.

Adding on, Willie said two new towers were being built in his constituency: one at Kampung Parang, and another at Kampung Sapit in upper Puncak Borneo.

He said the works on both towers should reach completion in the first quarter of next year.

“I have gone down to the field to see and monitor the progress of the construction of these two towers.

“On top of this, all telecommunication equipment and items for the telecommunication tower at Tanah Puteh are being installed, and works to commence soon.

“I understand that everyone in Puncak Borneo needs the telecommunication service and I will continue to work to ensure that the people in Puncak Borneo will have access to it as soon as possible,” he said.