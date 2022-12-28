MetMalaysia: Alert warning of continuous rain in Sarawak, Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 28): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an alert warning of continuous rain in several parts of Sarawak for two days starting December 30.

According to the alert warning statement issued at 1.10pm today, continuous rain is expected to occur in Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah.

Continuous rain is also expected to occur in a few areas in Sabah, namely Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat for the whole day today. – Bernama