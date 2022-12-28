Miri MP hopes to tie up with local suppliers to tackle inflation, food shortage

MIRI (Dec 28): With inflation and the shortage of basic food items that are burdening the people, Miri MP Chiew Choon Man hopes to get cooperation from local suppliers to see any possible temporary solution to remedy the situation in time for the Chinese New Year festivity.

“The shortage of eggs has been going on, and the federal government has been looking into it, hoping to have a good solution.

“Yet, while importing eggs is the possible solution, we need to also take into account the safety and health issues before we are able to get the supply in time for the festivity,” he told reporters at the press conference in his newly launched Miri P219 Parliament Service Centre at Pujut 3 yesterday.

On the pork supply issue, Chiew informed that the shortage of pork was mainly caused by African Swine Fever (ASF) as hundreds of pigs had to be culled to contain the spread of the disease.

He added that some pig farmers had disclosed to him that they were yet to receive any compensation for loss due to ASF promised to them and that he would continue to help them follow up on the issue.

On short-term solution to inflation and the shortage of food items, Chiew suggested that food baskets be distributed to the B40 group to help them weather through the festive season, and possibly to collaborate with local supermarkets to organise events similar to Jualan Keluarga Malaysia, where food are sold at affordable prices.

According to Chiew, assisting the people in reducing the impact of inflation is one of the priorities in his manifesto, alongside other concerns such as to facilitate and work towards the increase of income of the people, to provide educational support to the young people, and to assist in rebuilding the tourism sector in Miri.

He reiterated that his team and him were very ambitious and had a lot of hope to develop Miri.

At the same time, he added, there are also a lot of works that need to be carried out, be it parliamentary duty, manifesto, federal issues in his constituency; yet there are limitations in time and manpower to do all the work.

Therefore, he urged members of the public who have the goodwill and kind intention to contribute to Miri to join the team either as volunteer or intern.

He said those who are interested to join can send a message through WhatsApp at 012-8520946 or email to pusatkhidmatmiri@gmail.com.