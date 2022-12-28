Ops Lejang: Cops nab trio, recover two stolen vehicles

KUCHING (Dec 28): Three men were arrested Monday during an Ops Lejang raid by police on a house in Kampung Gersik, Gita here.

Acting Kuching police chief Supt Merbin Lisa said the arrest of the trio – all locals – led to the recovery of two stolen vehicles that were reported missing on Dec 17 and Christmas Day.

“The two vehicles recovered were a sedan car reported missing in Padungan on Dec 17, and a motorcycle reported missing in Satok on Dec 25.

“The suspects, aged 30, 36 and 37, all have prior criminal records involving drugs and other crimes,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the suspects have been remanded for four days until Dec 31 to facilitate further investigation into their possible involvement in other vehicle theft cases.

The case, he added, is being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code which provides for imprisonment of between one and seven years if convicted.

“Any information related to crimes or suspicious individuals can be reported to the police via 082-244444 or at the nearest police station,” he said.