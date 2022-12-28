Phase 3 of Tudan Desaras drainage project marked for implementation next year, says minister

MIRI (Dec 28): The Phase 3 of a drainage upgrading project for Tudan Desaras here is expected for implementation next year.

However, Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said this would depend on the allocation, which would be requested later.

On Phase 2 drainage upgrading works on Tudan Desaras 6B area, Lee said he was happy that RM300,000 project had reached completion ahead of schedule.

“The project, covering upgrading works on the 203m drain network at Tudan Desaras 6B, was initially scheduled to be completed by March 2023.

“However, I’m very happy to see that the contractor was able to complete the works earlier from the deadline set by Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) Miri,” he said when met by reporters after conducting inspection on the completed Phase 2 project site at Tudan Desaras 6B yesterday.

Lee, who is Senadin assemblyman, also expressed hope that the whole drainage upgrading works on Tudan Desaras would, upon full completion, be able to solve the flash flood problem faced by the residents there.

Accompanying the minister during the inspection was DID Miri assistant engineer Awang Nur Rosman Awang Kipli.