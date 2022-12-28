Pick-up truck driver trapped following crash with motorcycle in Serian

KUCHING (Dec 28): A driver had to be extricated from his pick-up truck after he was involved in an accident with a motorcycle at Jalan Balai Ringin-Serian around 9am today.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the pick-up truck veered off the road and landed on its side in a ditch after the accident.

Within minutes of the arrival of rescuers from the Serian fire station, the victim was extricated from the vehicle using a spinal board.

He was later given a cervical collar to limit the movement of his neck and head.

Early checks found the driver suffered injuries to his left shoulder while the motorcyclist’s injuries were not revealed.

Both of them were brought to Serian Hospital for further medical treatment.

The police have been contacted for more information.