Quiet Christmas time in Kapit as townsfolk return to longhouses to celebrate

KAPIT (Dec 28): The exodus of the townsfolk to their home villages and longhouses has left this town quiet during the Christmas season.

The majority of the civil servants working here also take the opportunity of the long year-end holidays to spend time with their family and relatives.

“Quite a number of business premises have closed since Christmas Eve, taking advantage of the year-end holidays to take a break.

“Many of my regular customers are spending Christmas time with their families in Sibu Jaya,” said a local food and beverage operator Ling Shien Jin.

When met by The Borneo Post, Kapit Hawkers Association chairman Kong Siau Kui said while the mass homecoming exodus was not a new thing except that this time, travelling has been made much more convenient thanks to better roads linking this town to their respective home communities.

On the quiet atmosphere in town, he commented: “Well, when the schools open this Jan 3, the townsfolk will be back. The markets in Kapit will be busy again.”

Local businessman Stanley Ling, who had just returned from Sibu yesterday morning, said he had met so many Kapit folks in Sibu over the past few days.

“They were doing their Christmas shopping, and some also took the opportunity to shop for school supplies for their children as well.

“Sibu Jaya was especially crowded, with many Kapit folks doing their year-end shopping at the supermarkets there,” he added.