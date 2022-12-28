Rep calls on unity govt to prioritise policies, not politics

KUCHING (Dec 28): The new unity federal government has been called on to prioritise policies that focus on the people rather than politics.

In making the call, Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap said such policies should help lower income families in urban areas to survive the high cost of living as it appears socioeconomic conditions could continue to worsen.

“In terms of welfare, the new unity federal government should consider increasing financial assistance to families edging towards breaking point to make sure these families, whether in terms of housing, jobs, income, education, or general basic welfare are truly taken care of,” he said in a press statement today.

“There is an urgent need for the new unity federal government to improve its targeted income support programme or its social protection programme for the most vulnerable, especially for those for households headed by the unemployed, low-income single mothers, persons with disabilities, and generally low-income households.”

He said this is because many households whose earnings or income are above the official poverty line are also experiencing financial difficulties in meeting their basic needs.

“The new unity federal government should take proactive steps to reduce bureaucratic red tape and simplify the procedures for those applying for government-related assistance,” he stressed.

Yap said the Kota Sentosa Service Centre is ready to lend a helping hand to anyone facing problems in the constituency or who come across problems of public interest but do not know how to deal with them.

Those requiring assistance can call the service centre on 082-265513 or 011-31893319.

Alternatively, they can go directly to the service Centre at E-2-25, second floor, Gala Street Mall, Gala City, Jalan Tun Jugah, Kempas Heights.

Recently, Yap, accompanied by Taman BDC and Satria Jaya village security and development committee chairman Kapitan Boon Voon Min, visited the site of a burnt down house at Lorong 18A, Stampin Resettlement Scheme to hear the problems faced by its three residents.

A gotong-royong was then held to repair and rebuild the burnt down house.

Yap added he was touched by the immense contributions provided by those concerned, particularly Boon.