Sarawak, Perak fully recover from floods

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 28): Sarawak and Perak have fully recovered from the floods while the situation in Sabah and Terengganu remained the same as of this afternoon.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), the only temporary relief centre (PPS) that was opened at Kampung Lutong Community Hall in Sebuyau, Sarawak to accommodate seven flood victims was closed this afternoon.

JPBN secretariat in Perak informed that the PPS at Sekolah Menengah Abd Rahman Talib Batu 4 in the Hilir Perak district was closed this afternoon when all 35 victims from six families were allowed to return home.

Meanwhile in Kelantan, the number of flood victims declined to 17 people from five families in contrast with 31 people from 12 families this morning.

According to infobencanajkmv2.jkm.gov.my the victims took shelter at a PPS in Pasir Mas.

In Sabah, 135 flood victims from 56 families in Kota Belud who were housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pekan and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Chung Hwa were allowed to return home this afternoon.

Meanwhile, 1,454 people affected by the high-tide phenomenon in the state are still taking shelter at a relief centre in Sandakan and 298 victims are housed in six PPS in Pitas.

JPBN secretariat in Terengganu said a total of 53 people from 12 families in Besut are still taking shelter at the Kampung La Mosque after their houses were swept away by the floods. – Bernama