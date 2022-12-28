Sibu cueist lifts maiden Six Reds snooker championship title

SIBU (Dec 28): Fan favourite Ng Hong Man lifted the inaugural Sibu Six Reds Snooker Championship title, where the grand finale took place at the Executive 3 Snooker Centre here yesterday.

However, it was not an easy fight for the Sibu cueist, who won 4-2 (43-25, 37-25, 35-15, 16-41, 28-37, 38-1) over Kuching opponent, Frankly Yee.

For his feat, Ng pocketed RM1,888 plus the coveted trophy, while Yee walked away with RM888.

The semi-finalists Sia Leong Ung and Jee Chau Hui each took home RM388.

“It’s a sweet victory indeed!

“Still, all my respect goes to Yee for giving such a wonderful performance, which I think has brought a new dimension to this sport,” said Ng aka ‘Panjang Seng’.

He said he was in his element when he easily took the first three frames.

However, in his haste to outplay Yee in the fourth part of seven frames game, Ng committed a serious error while leading at 16-13, which resulted in him missing an easy pocket.

Yee took advantage of the situation, tapping in the red before grabbing hold of the game at 41-16.

It was point-for-point in the fifth frame, with the leads changing hands numerous times.

Trailing at 28-30 with only the black ball remaining, Ng failed in a number of clear-cut chances.

An energetic Yee refused to throw in the towel, as he took the black to reduce the score down to 2-3.

The two consecutive losses, in the fourth and fifth frames, lit the fire inside – prompting him to make some tactical changes.

He bounced back in the sixth frame with a renewed vigour, surging into an early lead at 10-1, 15-1, 20-1.

A series of fouls and missteps committed by Yee gave advantage to Ng to increase the lead, before the latter wrapped up the game at 38-1.

“The Six Reds is totally a different ball game from the 15 Reds. In 15 Reds, one can afford to stage late pullback even while trailing; in Six Reds, those in the lead would normally end up the winners,” said Ng.

Thirty-two players including five from Kuching, four from Sarikei and one each from Mukah and Bintulu, took part in the week-long tournament, organised by the Swan City Recreational Club Sibu (SCRCS).