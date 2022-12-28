This CNY, AirAsia’s peninsula-East Malaysia plane tickets set at RM199 and RM249 one-way

SEPANG (Dec 28): Travellers flying from the peninsula to Borneo Malaysia next month will be able to do so for a one-way fixed fare on AirAsia set at RM199 for Sarawak and RM249 for Sabah.

The local budget carrier announced today two fixed fare flights for the Chinese New Year period from Jan 13 to 30, 2023.

The RM199 deal is for travellers departing from Kuala Lumpur and Johor Baru to Kuching, Bintulu, Miri, and Sibu in Sarawak.

The second RM249 deal is for travellers to Kota Kinabalu and Tawau in Sabah, also departing from Kuala Lumpur and Johor Baru.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke hailed the airline’s fixed price initiative despite the aviation industry’s challenges.

“Our fellow Malaysians in the East have no choice but to fly back when necessary, that’s why this initiative is very important.

“It was also a very personal initiative for me as this was part of my election manifesto,” he said during AirAsia’s announcement at its headquarters here.

“Every stakeholder must come together to ensure this initiative works despite the challenges the aviation industry is facing,” he added. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME