Abd Karim: Stadium Perpaduan best place to watch New Year countdown fireworks

KUCHING (Dec 29): The Celebration Square at Stadium Perpaduan in Petra Jaya is the best place to watch fireworks for the New Year countdown, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts stated this in a short reply when asked about the change of venue for the celebration from the Kuching Waterfront.

Abdul Karim had last week announced the change of venue following the advice by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to cancel big events including New Year countdowns due to floods and other issues faced by the people.

“As the Stadium Perpaduan only accommodates up to between 3,000 and 3,500 individuals, a big screen will also be outside the venue and at the Celebration Square for the convenience of those who are going to the Stadium Perpaduan area for the celebration,” he said during last week’s press conference.

On Dec 27 he had said the people deserve a New Year celebration countdown even if it is done on a smaller scale for their part in overcoming Covid-19 and other challenges.

Multiple events such as musical performances and performing arts displays will be held during the countdown and the celebration will start on the morning of Dec 31.

The event will see performances from popular Malaysian artistes like Datuk Awie, Datuk Wan Aishah Wan Ariffin and many other local talents.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to be the guest of honour for the event.