Chong slams GPS for ‘unjustified exorbitant’ quit rent increase, calls for abolishment

KUCHING (Dec 29): The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak has slammed the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government for its “unjustified” and “exorbitant” quit rent increase.

DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen urged the government to reverse its decision, which is to take effect from Jan 1 next year, or to abolish the practice altogether.

“With yesterday’s announcement by the state government, more than 59,000 property owners will be heavily hit by the exorbitant hike in quit rents of their property starting Jan 1, 2023, three days to go,” he said in a statement today.

Chong noted that the quit rent increase for shophouses of 22 sen to RM1.62 per square metre is a more than 700 per cent increase.

He said the office and mixed development rate increase from five sen to 23 sen per square metre is a more than 400 per cent increase.

“For industrial lots, the increase from nine sen to 43 sen per square metre is more than 400 per cent increase in quit rent charges.

“By any scale, these more than 400 per cent to 700 per cent increases in the government’s charges on quit rent against property owners is most exorbitant and unreasonable,” he claimed.

According to him, if such increases in prices were imposed by any private sector or company on its customers, they would definitely be convicted and punished under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act.

However, he said the state government can do so with impunity because the Act is not applicable.

“Notwithstanding, there is still absolutely no justification for such a huge increase in quit rent,” he said.

According to Chong, quit rent in Sarawak is a matter purely under the state government and autonomy.

As such, he said such huge increases on quit rent clearly run foul of GPS’ ‘Sarawak First’ slogan.

“This is despite the huge victory of the GPS in the 2021 state election, winning 76 out of 82 state constituencies.

“Is this how the GPS government rewards the people of Sarawak for the huge victory that the people of Sarawak gave to GPS?” asked the Padungan assemblyman.

Chong said the increases in quit rent charges targeted mainly the business sector, as they affect shophouses, commercial and industrial lots, and medium- to large-scale agricultural land.

He said the business sector had already taken a very bad hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is merely starting to recover.

“Yet, the GPS government is now adding on to their costs of business by increasing the quit rent by such a ridiculous scale,” he said.

According to him, quit rent on land is merely a legacy of the British government’s land system where all landowners are deemed to be leasing their land from the government.

“It is a payment by the people to the government for nothing and for no service rendered by the government. The services provided by government to any land property are paid through assessment rates payable to the local authorities.

“The people have paid assessment rates to the government for the services rendered such as drains, roads, street lighting, and rubbish collection,” he said.

Instead of increasing quit rent on these properties, Chong suggested the state government consider abolishing all quit rents, or at least put a moratorium on the payment thereof for a certain period during this difficult time.

“After all, the Sarawak government always boasts of having billions in reserve funds. If such were the case, why further exploit the business sector and property owners?

“If (former chief minister) the late (Pehin Sri) Adenan (Satem) could abolish quit rent for all agricultural land below 100 acres and all residential houses back in 2016, why can’t (Premier) Abang Jo abolish quit rent for shophouses and commercial property?

“Instead of carrying out the good legacy of the late Adenan and expanding on it, the present GPS government is reversing the good deeds of the late Adenan by increasing the quit rent thus adding additional financial burden on the business sector, which ultimately will be passed on to consumers. This GPS government act is adding fuel to the current inflation,” he claimed.

Yesterday, the Land and Survey Department announced that some 8 per cent of landowners will see higher quit rent effective Jan 1, 2023 following an approved revision on June 16 under Section 30(5) of the Sarawak Land Code.