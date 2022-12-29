Chong to meet Lo on latter’s flood mitigation masterplan

KUCHING (Dec 29): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen will be paying a visit to Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Lo Khere Chiang’s office next Tuesday to follow up on the latter’s flood mitigation masterplan.

Chong said the visit will be made following a statement by Lo recently requesting him to fight for more funding from the federal government in Parliament to implement flood mitigation projects and resolve flash floods in the city.

“I welcome the call from Lo to go to Parliament to speak up on this (flood mitigation projects) issue and to fight for more funding for the betterment of the public of Kuching in particular and the people in Sarawak in general,” said Chong during a press conference at the state DAP headquarters yesterday.

The state DAP chairman said he has no second thoughts on requesting for more funding in Parliament for the projects and he hopes MPP will extend full cooperation to him by furnishing the relevant details.

Chong said Lo had claimed to have drawn up a flood mitigation masterplan for areas under the jurisdiction of his council and he hoped the details can be shared to enable him to present the data to Parliament.

“Lo said he has all the plans drawn up for the flood mitigation projects within his council areas and the fund amount required for these projects. For me to make an effective debate in Parliament to request for funding, all these particulars are required and necessary.”

As such, Chong said he will officially write in to visit MPP on January 3 (Tuesday) to inquire on the flood mitigation masterplan that Lo mentioned and to obtain the relevant information in order to request for more funds.

Besides, the DAP leader said the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government in 2018 had approved RM250 million in funding for flood mitigation projects in Sarawak, with majority of the fund allocated for Kuching areas.

“We would like to know how much has been dispersed and how much has been spent on these projects. I believe Lo, as MPP chairman, has the particulars on that.”

Chong, who is also Stampin Member of Parliament (MP), highlighted another RM350 million was announced by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg this year to carry out flood mitigation project in Stampin, particularly at the resettlement scheme at Stutong.

“I also would like to enquire from Lo on after the previous PH federal government had fallen, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) was then the kingmaker coalition and how much had the state government got for Sarawak for flood mitigation projects?”

Chong hoped that Lo would provide him the details via his access to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) as MPP chairman to resolve flood issues in Kuching.

Furthermore, Chong felt it was peculiar for Lo to seek assistance from an MP in requesting for more funds in Parliament, when there are currently five ministers and six deputy ministers from GPS serving in the federal government.

“In addition, I want Lo to supply me with his letters, if any, to the five ministers and six deputy ministers of GPS in respect of the fund that he spoke about that is required for the flood mitigation project.”

Chong added it was important for MPP to work together with him to effectively resolve the flood issues in Kuching city.

Among those present at the press conference were DAP members Sim Kiat Leng, George Lam and Soo Tien Ren.