Deputy finance minister: Budget 2023 takes into account manifestos of all parties in unity govt

CHUKAI (Dec 29): The new Budget 2023, expected to be tabled this Feb 24, will take into account the manifestos of all parties in the unity government, said Deputy Minister Finance Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said a special secretariat for the new Budget has been established to examine and study the manifestos to be included in the Budget.

Apart from that, he said, some improvements will also be considered in the new Budget to ensure it meets the people’s needs and agenda.

“There are various parties in the unity government. All of them have good manifestos to implement. A special secretariat has been formed to examine these manifestos,” he told a press conference during his working visit to the Kemaman office of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) here today.

Ahmad also said the government would continue with some of the initiatives made by the previous administration in its 2023 Budget, such as the assistance of RM150 to every school student regardless of family income, which will be disbursed beginning this Jan 12.

“Matters on the Budget will be discussed at the ministry (of Finance) meeting this Jan 3. It is up to the Prime Minister to decide the theme of the Budget and its content,” he said.

The previous government led by former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had tabled Budget 2023, but it was not passed nor debated in the Dewan Rakyat following the dissolution of Parliament on Oct 10. – Bernama