Families finally cross borders for meaningful reunion in Limbang

MIRI (Dec 29): For Romot Tikas from Limbang, this Christmas has been a meaningful one as she was able to finally meet her family and relatives from Brunei Darussalam.

“This is a very meaningful Christmas as we are all reunited again after some five years,” said Romot when met at her residence in Taman Sri Patiambun, Limbang.

Romot, who hails from Kampung Buluh Baloi in Limbang, said the Christmas gathering was made possible after the lifting of Covid-19 travel restrictions had allowed her to meet her cousin, Nur ‘Azizah Sa’idah Abdullah Tinting, who now lives in Brunei.

She said during the pandemic, they could only talk to each other through telephone and video calls.

“I’m thankful and happy to meet my family members from Brunei who braved the long queues at the borders to come and visit me at Christmas,” said Romot, adding that she has many family members who live in Brunei.

Nur ‘Azizah, meanwhile, said celebrations such as Christmas are significant as it is able to unite family members, relatives and friends.

“This is the strength in Sarawak. Christmas is not only celebrated by the Christians, but also by all of different races and religions,” she said.