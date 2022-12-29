Federation vows continue holding judging, coaching programmes for Sarawak wushu

KUCHING (Dec 29): The Wushu Federation of Sarawak (WFS) would continue to hold judging and coaching programmes in its effort to produce more professional officials and further develop this sport in the state.

In pointing this out, WFS deputy president James Ting Ing Seek said such approach was also vital in reducing the reliance on coaches and judges from outside Sarawak.

In this regard, he cited the recent Sarawak State Level Wushu Taolu Judges Examination Course as one of the activities organised by WFS in line with this objective.

“This biennial programme is sanctioned by the Wushu Federation of Malaysia (WFM), and fully supported by the Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) and Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC),” he told The Borneo Post today.

Conducted by two international judges: Lee Chin Chee who is WFM head technical officer, and national coach Tan Chin Fung who taught the latest International Wushu Federation (2019) Taolu Judge Rules and Regulations, the judging course gathered 21 participants comprising past and present athletes, as well as local and state coaches.

From the total 21, 15 participants passed the state-level examination, and six scored in the division-level examination.

Ting, who is also WFS head coach and chief examiner for Sabah and Sarawak, said the course, which ran from Dec 19 to 23 at a hotel here, was also aimed at cutting the cost of getting judges from outside Sarawak for local, national and international wushu competitions, as well as upgrading the status of local judges into national and international-level judges.

“During this judging course, we included state coaches and state athletes in that it could help improve their skills and knowledge in the correct choreography of the ‘Taolu’ routines.

“We also wanted to ensure that retired athletes could either become state or international-level judges, or upgrade their knowledge further by organising higher-level courses,” he added.

The closing and presentation of certificates ceremony were also attended by WFS president Allen Wong Siew Poh and its secretary Jong Chin Wei.