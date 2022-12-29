Five charged for smuggling two Filipinas

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 29): Five people, including a cook and an e-hailing car driver, were charged in the Sessions Court here on Thursday under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrant (ATIPSOM) Act 2007 and the Immigration Act 1959/63 for smuggling two Filipinas.

No plea was recorded from Michael Pillai, 60, Phoebe Yanoc Indoc, 59, Chuk Tak Bo, 50, Divina Gutierez Sanchez, 45, and Royhan Abd Mutalif, 33, who were brought before judge Noor Hafizah Mohd Salim on Thursday to face charges under the ATIPSOM Act 2007.

Michael and Phoebe, who is a Filipina, were accused of jointly hiding the two victims at an unnumbered house in Penampang between November 18 at 10pm and November 23.

Their charge under Section 26H of the ATIPSOM Act 2007 read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code provides for a jail term of up to 10 years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, Chuk, who worked as a cook, faced the first count of giving the two victims fake passports at the same place at 6am on November 23.

The alleged offence was under Section 26E of the same Act 2007 which carries a jail term of up to 15 years and liable to a fine, or both, upon conviction.

For the second count, Chuk had pleaded not guilty to possessing the two passports which allegedly had fake entry endorsements at a house at Taman Kendara, Jalan Kepayan/Nosoob at 10.30am on December 7.

The charge was under Section 56 (1) (I), punishable under Section 56 (1) (aa), both of the Immigration Act, which provides for a fine of up to RM10,000 or a jail term of up to five years, upon conviction.

Divina, a Filipina, was accused of operating the smuggling of the two victims in Kota Belud at 7pm on November 18.

She was charged under Section 26A of the ATIPSOM Act 2007 which is punishable by a jail term of up to 15 years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, Royhan, the e-hailing car driver, was accused of transporting the two victims using a four-wheel car in Kota Belud at 7pm on November 18.

The alleged offence was under Section 26J of the ATIPSOM Act 2007 which carries a jail term of up to five years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The court fixed January 30, 2023 to re-mention the cases and all the accused persons were denied bail.

Michael, Phoebe and Divina were unrepresented while Chuk and Royhan were defended by counsel Luke Ressa Balang. Counsel Mohd Al Hafidz Mohd Lokman stood in for Luke.