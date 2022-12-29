Health DG: Bivalent Covid-19 vaccine granted conditional approval, probably available early 2023

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 29): Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that Pfizer-BioNTech’s new Bivalent Covid-19 vaccine may be available early next year.

Interest in the new vaccine has picked up after Singapore started rolling it out to the public in November, with it now already available to those aged 12 years and above two.

In a post on Facebook two days ago, the health director-general in response to a query by a social media user who was seeking the said vaccine for her mother, said: “Lee Jie, you can get the second booster shot from Pfizer monovalent vaccine. Bivalent vaccine was given conditional approval on December 14. Perhaps it will be available early next year.”

Former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin had said in October the new vaccine type would arrive in Malaysia in November.

“There is no additional cost. This was with the existing allocation. We have changed our orders from the old vaccine to the new vaccine and this will reach in November,” he said.

On whether the vaccine can be administered to children below five, Khairy then said that the ministry was currently gathering data from other nations on the matter. — Malay Mail