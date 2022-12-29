IBR will improve power supply in Sabah, Labuan

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 29): Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) is confident that the implementation of Incentive Based Regulation (IBR) will improve the electricity supply system in the state of Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Ir Ts Mohd Yaakob Hj Jaafar, said the implementation of IBR, which has already started, will be able to make electricity supply reliable and face the electricity supply industry which is thriving and more challenging in Sabah and Labuan.

“Beginning January 2022 until December 2024, SESB will enter a new phase by implementing IBR, which is a mechanism for setting electricity tariffs with incentives to improve its services transparently to customers.

“This allows SESB to be more progressive in improving electricity supply to every district in the state and Labuan.

“However, the average basic electricity tariff charged to consumers still remains at 34.52 sen/kWh with government subsidy amounting to RM1.76 billion (equivalent to 9.31 sen/kWh) for a period of three years,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

The implementation of IBR includes a flexible or elastic component through the Imbalance Cost Pass-Through (ICPT) mechanism which allows SESB as a utility company to overcome changes (either increase or decrease) in fuel costs and electricity generation costs are released to users in accordance with the provisions in the Electricity Supply Act 1990.

Under the ICPT mechanism, fuel and electricity generation costs will be reviewed every six months and released to electricity users in the form of rebates or surcharges depending on the savings or cost increases involved after taking into account government subsidies.

The increase in the cost of generation is due to the increase in the cost of diesel and fuel for electricity generation in Sabah and Labuan apart from natural gas and it is beyond the control of SESB and the government.

Mohd Yaakob said SESB welcomed the request made by the government through the Energy Commission (EC) regarding the adjustment of electricity tariffs under the ICPT mechanism to be implemented in Sabah and Labuan for the first six months, from January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023.

The implementation is targeted as follows: (i) all domestic users (DM tariff) and non-domestic users consisting of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (PMKS) in the low voltage commercial and industrial tariff category (CM1 and ID1 tariffs) are exempted from ICPT surcharge; and (ii) all other non-domestic users (apart from (i)) which include low voltage, medium voltage and high voltage tariff categories which include commercial and industrial will be charged ICPT surcharge in full at the rate of 10.04 sen/kWh.

Mohd Yaakob said the amount of ICPT charges in the user’s electricity bill is different because it depends on the amount of electricity consumption (kWh) per month per user.

In order to cover the cost of electricity generation, the government provided subsidies amounting to RM212 million for the six-month period to domestic and non-domestic consumers under the CM1 and ID1 tariff categories.

It is estimated that 99 percent or more than 656,000 of the total electricity consumers will not experience this increase in generation costs.

“Therefore, the amount of ICPT that must be paid is different from one user to another, and varies from one month to another, depending on the use of electricity,” he said.

To reduce the impact of ICPT on the bill, users are advised to take electricity saving measures as recommended by EC.