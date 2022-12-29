Kelvin Yii to work with Health Minister on improving SGH, govt clinics

KUCHING (Dec 29): Dr Kelvin Yii has pledged to actively cooperate with the Minister of Health to strive for better benefits for the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and government clinics in his parliamentary area.

This is so that members of the public in his constituency can enjoy high-quality healthcare services, the Bandar Kuching MP said.

“In addition to this, my constituency office has also allocated funds for the SGH to purchase more than 100 units of three-seater visitor chairs, so that patients and their families can wait for treatment in a comfortable environment in the different specialist clinics.

“As the leading hospital in Sarawak, it is important that SGH keeps pace with the times in terms of hardware and software equipment. This is to ensure that medical staff can work efficiently, thereby improving the quality of care for patients,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Yii also said he had recently paid a courtesy visit to SGH to hand over eight full sets of brand new computers to help improve the hospital’s digital equipment in order to improve the hospital’s medical efficiency and patient care.

According to him, he understands that to improve hospital services and benefits, advanced computer equipment management is very important.

“So through my constituency allocations, our office purchased eight sets of brand new computers that will be distributed to various clinical departments and offices for their use,” he said.

He commented that healthcare is something important and close to his heart and on top of protecting and ensuring quality care for the people, he is also committed to striving for the welfare of medical staff.