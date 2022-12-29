Knife-wielding motorcyclist in Sibu remanded for two days

SIBU (Dec 29): A man who was caught on video wielding a knife at a passer-by along Jalan Island around 5pm on Tuesday has been remanded for two days for further investigation.

It is believed that the suspect is a drug addict.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the suspect was arrested by the side of Jalan Bukit Assek around 9pm on Dec 27 on suspicion of possessing a dangerous weapon in a public place.

He said both the knife and motorcycle belonging to the suspect were seized for investigation.

A background check on the suspect revealed he had several past criminal records.

Zulkipli said the suspect would be investigated under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive Materials and Dangerous Weapons Act 1958 (Revised 1988).

The suspect was arrested after a 16-second video showing him wielding a knife at a passer-by went viral.