KUCHING (Dec 29): The district police here have arrested a man, believed to be a doctor, for allegedly molesting a patient.

According to a police source, the 29-year-old suspect had allegedly committed the offence on a patient who recently gave birth at a hospital here.

The suspect is currently in a police lock-up and is expected to be produced at the Kuching Court tomorrow for a remand order.

No further details are immediately available.