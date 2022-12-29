MACC probes KL Tower shares transfer, three individuals questioned

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 29): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has summoned three individuals over the suspicious acquisition of the Kuala Lumpur (KL) Tower concession to an unknown firm after the issue was raised on social media.

MACC said it would be investigating if there were elements of corruption involved in the sale of public-listed firm Telekom Malaysia Berhad’s (TM) shares in October from its subsidiary which manages Menara KL — Menara Kuala Lumpur Sdn Bhd (MKLSB) — to a firm called Hydroshoppe Sdn Bhd (HSB).

“MACC will investigate whether there is any element of corruption in the sale of 100 per cent of Telekom Malaysia shares in MKLSB to HSB in October.

“So far, MACC has called three witnesses and obtained several documents from related parties to be examined,” the agency said in a statement this evening.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that the ministry had on December 14 given him a detailed briefing regarding the concession of Menara KL’s management and that TM will on January 3 give him another briefing on this.

Fahmi said he was made to understand that the concession for the management of Menara KL is currently in its third interim term until December 31, 2022 under MKLSB.

He said his ministry will closely monitor this issue and is ready to provide full cooperation if the authorities carry out any investigation on this matter. – Malay Mail