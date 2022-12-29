Man in Kuching discharged, acquitted of cannabis possession

KUCHING (Dec 29): The Sessions Court here today discharged and acquitted a 23-year-old man of two charges of cannabis possession weighing 15.91 and 70.30 grammes respectively in December 2019.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman ruled the decision against Wazien Amit at the end of the defence case.

Afidah in her decision said there is no evidence for the prosecution to rebut the defence and therefore had raised doubts in the prosecution case.

Wazien however failed to raise doubts in the prosecution case for his third charge for the abuse of 11-nor-delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol-9-carboxylic acid or THC drug.

For that offence, Wazien was sentenced to 12 months’ jail which took effect on his date of arrest (Dec 30, 2019), and was also ordered to undergo supervision for three years after serving time.

For the first count, Wazien was charged for possessing 15.91 grammes of cannabis in a car parked in front of a pharmacy in Kota Samarahan around 9.15pm on Dec 30, 2019.

He was charged under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries a fine up to RM20,000 or a jail term up to five years, or both, upon conviction.

For the second count, he was charged for possessing 70.30 grammes of cannabis at a house in Kampung Meranek, Kota Samarahan around 11.35pm on the same date.

He was charged under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 39A(2) of the same Act which carries a jail term up to 30 years and whipping up to 10 strokes, if convicted.

The third charge was for THC abuse at Kota Samarahan district Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department around 12.45am on Dec 31, 2019.

For that offence, Wazien was charged under Section 15 (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act which carries a fine up to RM5,000 or imprisonment up to two years.

The case which started in 2020 saw four defence witnesses.

Prosecutor was DPP Mohamad Aiman Mutallib Mohamad Shariff while Wazien was represented by counsels Osman Ibrahim, Fadzillah Osman, Nur Atiqah kuliah and Ernie Natasha Azman.