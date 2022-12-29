Man who hit friend with iron rod at Landeh eatery jailed nine months

KUCHING (Dec 29): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a 36-year-old man to nine months’ jail for hitting his friend with an iron rod.

Magistrate Nursyaheeqa Nazwa Radzali convicted Faizal Mohammad on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to 10 years, or fine, or caning, or any two such punishments.

Nursyaheeqa also ordered for Faizal’s jail sentence to run from the date of his arrest.

Faizal injured his 45-year-old friend at an eatery in RPR Landeh, Jalan Landeh here around 10.30am on Sept 26, 2022.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim had borrowed Faizal’s motorcycle and returned it one hour and 30 minutes late.

Faizal had informed the victim that he needed his motorcycle back as he also had other matters to deal with.

When the victim returned the motorcycle, he got into a verbal argument with a dissatisfied Faizal, who then reacted by hitting and injuring the victim on the head with an iron rod.

Besides head wounds, the victim also suffered injuries to his elbow and right knee.

He lodged a police report and Faizal was arrested on Sept 30.

The investigation found that the victim sought treatment at Kota Padawan clinic and received two stitches to his head.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while Faizal was unrepresented by legal counsel.