Marine police seize 5,950 litres of diesel in Sibu

SIBU (Dec 29): The Sarawak Region 5 Marine Police seized 5,950 litres of diesel here on Dec 22.

A statement today said the diesel was found in four blue plastic water tanks.

Upon investigation, another 10 water tanks in the premises were found to be empty.

The premises keeper failed to produce the relevant documents or permits from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living for possession of the items.

All items were seized and handed over to ministry for further action.

The case will be investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.