MBKS expects staff to uphold highest standard of integrity

KUCHING (Dec 28): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) expects its staff to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism and does not tolerate wrongdoing and misconduct.

In a statement yesterday following its Integrity Day Talk held in the morning, the council said it places strong emphasis on the integrity of the public service.

“We would view every case of misconduct seriously and take firm action, including prosecuting the cases vigorously where appropriate.

“At the individual level, efforts have been made to raise MBKS staff awareness of the high standard of integrity expected from them through a number of initiatives such as encouraging departments to hold briefings for their staff, to tie in with the promulgation of departmental guidelines,” it said.

The statement further stated that to curb the weaknesses and issues regarding governance, integrity and anti-corruption within the organisation, MBKS has come up with the Organisation Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP) 2022-2025 and also MBKS Code of Ethics that contains ethical guidelines and best practices for the staff to follow.

“This Code of Ethics will be distributed to all the staff for their guidance and compliance.

“On top of that, we also have provided a channel where the public can lodge complaints concerning integrity via our MBKS website where one can download the form to lodge the complaints,” it said.

The Integrity Day talk was organised by MBKS and was officiated by Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

It featured Abang Nurfadli Abang Yusuf from the state Integrity and Ombudsman Unit (Governance Section) as the speaker.

Among those attending the talk were MBKS acting City Secretary Zainab Marzali and other divisional managers.

MBKS hopes that by working together with agencies like the Integrity and Ombudsman Unit Sarawak (Union), Malaysia Integrity Institute (IIM) and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), it can continue to instill various form of advocacy, literacy and awareness education about the need to cultivate the practice of integrity in the daily lives of all members of its workforce.

During the session, Wee reminded the staff to always be guided by the values of Integrity, Service and Excellence in their daily work so that the people of Kuching can lead a better life and feel more secure.

He thanked the staff who have served the people of Kuching in their own ways, and all Kuching people who have indirectly helped the staff to do their job better.

He also thanked them for their commitment and hard work in making a positive difference to the lives of Kuching people.