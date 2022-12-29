MCC: Two-way communication for smooth implementation of plans

MIRI (Dec 29): Miri City Council (MCC) will adopt a two-way communication to ensure its programmes and projects are implemented smoothly and effectively for the people.

Deputy mayor Julaihi Mohamad said support from the community is essential so that the objectives of their programmes and projects can be achieved.

“The city council, during the planning stage, would consider all inputs from the people and their actual needs before implementing programmes and projects.

“This means the programmes and projects are tailored to meet with the people’s expectation,” he said in his address at the town hall session with local community leaders here yesterday.

Julaihi said they had commissioned a study and drawn up a 2021-2025 strategic plan.

He said the strategic plan had three main objectives; enhancing the people’s living standard, driving economic vibrancy post Covid-19 with emphasis on the tourism sector, and enhancing as well as pioneering sustainable environmental development.

“We have also identified three key focus areas, three enablers, 11 programmes and 24 initiatives.

“We have incorporated the focus areas to carry out Miri Smart City Programme and the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

He said the implementation of the UN SDGs required them to focus on the people’s health and wellbeing, quality education, sustainable city and communities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, life below water, life on land and partnership for the goals.

“A hall session like this is one of the most effective, practical and time-effective approaches in transmitting information to the people and in return getting first-hand and constructive feedback from them.

“Community leaders are our trustworthy ‘eyes’ and ‘ears'”, he said.

MCC acting secretary Lolita Jaime Nicholas Boyok and councillors were also present at the event.