Memorandum on Parliament transformation handed over to PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 29): The memorandum on Parliament transformation was handed over to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today, in line with the commitment initiated between the government and the opposition in February this year.

A joint statement from the offices of the Senate President and the Dewan Rakyat Speaker today said that the memorandum was delivered by Senate President Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul.

“The Prime Minister welcomed the effort and informed that special attention would be given, including getting the objective views of the Cabinet Ministers and other authorities,” read the statement.

It added that the Parliamentary Transformation Committee chaired by Rais over the past year has completed the legislative review work towards making Parliament independent from the interests and powers of any party, including the executive.

“The memorandum also recommends that the Parliamentary Services Act 1963 be renewed and resolved immediately so that the concept of ‘Separation of Powers’ is truly implemented and simultaneously safeguards the interests of civil servants currently serving under Parliament,” it said.

The memorandum also touched upon several amendments to the Houses of Parliament (Privileges and Powers) Act 1952 to handle issues related to the conduct, code of ethics and disciplinary procedures of MPs and senators.

“The Parliament Speaker and the Prime Minister also discussed the potential of inculcating a ‘feeling of fighting for the nation’ among the participants of the Youth Parliament through the dissemination and instilling of Rukun Negara values, which are currently found to be lacking in promotion,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, Rais also informed that Anwar would be meeting the Senate leadership soon to resolve several matters and issues with regard to the Senate. – Bernama