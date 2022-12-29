Miri Customs busts drug smuggling using courier service

MIRI (Dec 29): The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (RMCD) here has recently foiled two drug smuggling cases using the same modus operandi of sending drugs in parcels through courier service.

Ketamine weighing 3,992 grammes estimated to be worth RM219,560 were successfully seized by RMCD outside the premises of a courier company here on Nov 30 this year.

Sarawak Customs Director, Dr Ahmad Taufik Sulaiman said the seizure was carried out following an arrest on a married elderly couple who came to the premises to claim a courier package around 9.45am on that day.

“A team from the Enforcement Division of RMCD Miri arrested the local husband and wife in their late 60s.

“Further investigation on the courier package brought to the discovery of 500 small packets which were claimed to be containing Chinese traditional medicines.

“Initial test on the content of one of the packets found it to be positive in ketamine,” he said in a press statement issued today.

Ahmad Taufik said preliminary investigation revealed that the package was shipped to Miri from West Malaysia using a local courier company.

“Based on information from the suspects, they have bought the items several times from a seller in northern Malaysia.

“The suspects said the items were for their own use and some were sold among their community as it was believed to be able to relieve joint pain,” he said.

In a separate case, Ahmad Taufik said his department had also confiscated cannabis weighing 1,042 grammes with an estimated worth of RM4,600 on December 20.

“The confiscation of cannabis was made following an arrest carried out by RMCD Miri Enforcement team on a man from a neighbouring country, outside the premises of a local courier company in Miri at about 2.14pm.

“A close inspection of the package led to the discovery of two compressed pieces of dried plant leaves suspected as drugs.

“After testing it using a drug test strip, it was positive of cannabis and the gross weight was 1,042 grammes with an estimation worth of RM4,600,” he said.

He added that the suspect had gone to the courier’s premises to collect the package which was initially declared as fish food on behalf of his family member.

“A second suspect who claimed to be the brother of the first suspect was also detained following initial investigation, in suspicion of his involvement in the case,” he said, adding that based on preliminary investigation, the item was sent from West Malaysia using a local courier.

“The suspect had been collecting packages at the courier premises in Miri several times, before taking them to a neighbouring country.

“The suspects were brought to the Magistrates’ Court in Miri for a seven-day remand order on December 21 to facilitate an investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952,” he said, while citing that if found guilty, the offenders can be sentenced to death by hanging under Section 39B(2) of the same act.

A detailed investigation is also underway to track down other individuals who have dealt with the suspects, both inside and outside the country, Ahmad Taufik disclosed.