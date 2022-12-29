MMEA detains tugboat, barge with logs near mouth of Miri River

MIRI (Dec 29): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a tugboat and barge carrying logs around 20 nautical miles from the Miri River mouth yesterday.

Miri Zone Maritime director Maritime Capt Mohd Shafie Paing said upon inspection, the tugboat and barge were found to be operated by a skipper and five crew members, who were all locals.

“The skipper failed to show his Domestic Shipping Licence (DSL).

“The tugboat and barge crew members were Malaysians aged between 22 and 43 years old,” Mohd Shafie said in a press statement today.

He said all on board were detained for further investigation under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952 for the offence.

Mohd Shafie advised all members of the maritime community here who come across any maritime offenses, suspicious activities, crime, or emergency situation at sea to contact APMM directly.

The Miri Maritime Operation Centre can be reached on 085-434055, State Maritime Centre on 082-432544, while the MERS 999 operates 24 hours.