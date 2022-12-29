Muara Tuang residents claim of rubbish not collected for a week

KUCHING (Dec 29): Residents of Lorong 385 Muara Tuang in Samarahan are calling foul for the lack of refuse collection at their area for the past one week, which is affecting their health and wellbeing.

Democratic Action Party (DAP) Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Kuching chief George Lam Li Kang and Stampin MP assistant Soo Tien Ren received complaints from residents and visited the area today.

“We believe the quit rent taxes are collected for the purpose of providing basic services to the residents, which includes a consistent rubbish collection service.

“However, as complained by the residents, the council’s failure to collect the rubbish and maintain the cleanliness of the lane is unprofessional and thus unacceptable,” said Lam in a statement.

The duo was also informed by the residents about the flash floods always happening in the area everytime it rains heavily. A resident’s car was also damaged due to the recent flash flood.

The residents said the government had been promising to improve the drainage system, but nothing has changed so far, he said.

“We also take note that many GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) ministers have been assuring us that flood mitigation projects had been adequately funded. We urge the Sarawak government and the relevant agencies to inform the public about the progress of those projects.”

After listening to the residents’ grouses, the duo then called the Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) but the call was not answered.

“We find this totally unacceptable. Who should the public look for if they can’t contact the council?”

The rubbish had been collected as at 5pm today. However, the delay of one week is unacceptable. The council should take this seriously and do not repeat the mistake, said Lam.