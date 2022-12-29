Only 92 housewives in Sabah register for Socso scheme

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 29): Eligible housewives in Sabah are urged to apply for the Social Security Organisation’s (Socso) Social Security Scheme for Housewives (SKSSR) for protection in case of accidents, illness and death.

Deputy Human Resource Minister Mustapha Sakmud said only 92 housewives in Sabah have registered for the scheme as of Dec 27.

A total of 38,284 housewives here are deemed eligible for the contribution through the i-Suri scheme since SKSSR’s launch on December 1, this month.

Requirements to be eligible for the scheme include being a Malaysian citizen and housewife younger than 55 years old.

Among the advantages offered by SKSSR include medical benefits, access to dialysis facilities, benefits for deceased management, permanent disability benefits, and pension.

Eligible housewives can apply for the contribution through the www.suri.perkeso.gov.my website or they can visit the nearest Socso office.

“This scheme is a recognition of housewives who are the pillars of the care economy and development of household institutions.

“We should be proud as our country is the fourth in the world to provide social security benefits specifically for housewives,” said Mustapha.

He said this during a SKSSR talk in conjunction with the launch of the State-level Career Carnival 2022 at the Menggatal community hall here on Thursday.

The carnival aims to combat the issue of unemployment by offering Sabahans jobs in a variety of sectors including construction, property, tourism as well as food and beverage.

Around 1,500 jobs for various posts were offered by 18 employers during the program, where interested applicants participated in open interviews for the respective postings.

Jobseekers are advised to register at the www.myfuturejobs.gov.my website as the portal can automatically carry out job matching according to the jobseekers’ preferences.

After registering at the website, they can participate in open interviews during future career carnivals in Sabah by applying through the www.myfuturejobs.gov.my/careerfair link.

“I would also like to encourage jobseekers to not be too picky when choosing a job. Accept any job offer you get and gain work experience so that you do not spend too much time being unemployed,” added Mustapha.

Also present were Inanam assemblyman Peto Galim and Socso Chief Executive Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed.