Reconsider decision to hike quit rent, S’wak Business Federation appeals to state govt

KUCHING (Dec 29): The Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) fears that the state government’s decision to hike the rates of quit rent for commercial properties starting Jan 1 next year would worsen the inflationary pressures the people are now facing.

As such, it is appealing to the Sarawak government to reconsider its decision to increase the rates ranging between 400 and 700 per cent.

SBF secretary-general Datuk Jonathan Chai said the 400 to 700 per cent increase of rates for commercial quit rents “is exorbitant and excessive”.

“I would like to appeal to the Sarawak government to reconsider and revise its decision to increase the rates of quit rents for shophouses and commercial properties with effect from Jan 1, 2023.

“The increases in the quit rents ranging between more than 400 per cent and 700 per cent is exorbitant and excessive. We hope that the government could be more sensitive in the timing of such revision especially when we anticipate that the economy would be tough or even go into recession next year,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

Chai, who is also the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sarawak (ACCCIS) secretary-general, said even though the quit rents in the state remained the cheapest in the country, drastic adjustments would not augur well for the business sector.

“Notwithstanding that the quit rents in Sarawak are still the cheapest in the country after the revision, such an upward adjustment of the quit rents will inevitably increase the cost of doing business.

“It would also likely exacerbate the burdens and problems encountered by the businesses when we are all working hard to revive our business in the post-Covid-19 era,” he said.

He added that such revision of quit rents at this time would worsen the inflationary pressures the people are now facing.

Earlier today, state Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen slammed the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government for its “unjustified” and “exorbitant” quit rent increase.

He urged the government to reverse its decision, which is to take effect in three days’ time, or to abolish the practice altogether.

Yesterday, the Land and Survey Department announced that some 8 per cent of landowners will see higher quit rent effective Jan 1, 2023 following an approved revision on June 16 under Section 30(5) of the Sarawak Land Code.

The new quit rent rates will increase from 22 sen to RM1.62 per square metre for shophouses; 20 sen to RM1.46 per square metres for other commercial use aside from shophouses and ports, mining, mineral and trace elements use; from nine sen to 43 sen per square metre for industrial use; office and mixed development use from five sen to 23 sen per square metre; for recreational from three sen to 12 sen per square metre; oil and gas industry usage at 54 sen per square metre; and other land use from two sen to eight sen per square metre.

The department said the current rate had not been revised since 1994, adding that the new quit rent rates in Sarawak are among the lowest compared to those imposed in other states in Malaysia.