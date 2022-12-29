Sabah TYT returns to KK after receiving two-year reappointment letter

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 29): Sabah Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin arrived at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport from Kuala Lumpur last night.

He was in Kuala Lumpur to receive his appointment letter as Head of State for a fourth term.

Juhar received his appointment for a two-year term from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara on Dec 23.

The appointment term is from Jan 1, 2023 to Dec 31, 2024.

Juhar was appointed as the 10th Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sabah in 2010. He was sworn in for the second term in 2015 and reappointed a third time in 2018.

In 2018, the Sabah Legislative Assembly passed an amendment to the state constitution to remove the term limits for the Yang di-Pertua Negeri.

Juhar is a law graduate from Wolverhampton Polytechnic in England.

He served as the speaker of Sabah Legislative Assembly between 2002 and 2010 and deputy speaker of the Dewan Rakyat from 1990 to 1999. — Bernama