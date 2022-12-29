Sandakan high tide evacuees begin to return home

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 29): The number of people in Sandakan, Sabah, who were affected by the high tide phenomenon and were being accommodated at the relief centre (PPS) at SK Sungai Anib 2, has reduced to 652 people, involving 113 families.

This was a drop compared to 688 people from 121 families last night.

Meanwhile, the situation in states hit by floods since the end of last month is reported to be improving with only one PPS still operating in Terengganu.

According to the Secretariat for the Terengganu Disaster Management Committee, a total of 53 people from 12 families are at the PPS at the Kampung La Mosque in Besut, since yesterday.

The victims are expected to be at the PPS for a long time as most of them lost their houses in the floods.

The Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia) has advised residents in the East Coast states to remain vigilant even though the situation due to the floods is recovering as continuous heavy rain is still expected to occur because the North East Monsoon has not ended. — Bernama