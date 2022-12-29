Scrap copper thief from Batu Kawa jailed for 10 months

KUCHING (Dec 29): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a 34-year-old man to 10 months in prison for stealing a sack of scrap copper belonging to another man last September.

Mohd Azlan Liza from Kampung Segedup, Jalan Batu Kawa, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Nursyaheeqa Nazwa Radzali to a charge framed under Section 379 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to seven years in jail, or a fine, or both, if convicted.

Nursyaheeqa also ordered the man’s jail sentence to take effect from the day of his arrest.

Mohd Azlan stole a sack of scrap copper belonging to a 35-year-old man from a house at Taman Home Mart, Jalan Desa Wira around 6.30am on Sept 28, 2022.

According to the facts of case, the victim arrived home to find an unknown man behaving suspiciously in his housing area, carrying a sack containing scrap copper believed to belong to him.

The victim checked his closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and found the unknown man had entered his house area by climbing the back fence and stealing the sack worth around RM200.

A police report was lodged and Mohd Azlan was subsequently arrested on the same day around 8am.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case, while Mohd Azlan was unrepresented by counsel.