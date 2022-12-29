Sibu records 38 leptospirosis cases as of Dec 18, no deaths

SIBU (Dec 29): Sibu Division recorded 38 leptospirosis cases this year as of Dec 18.

This was a slight drop of 2.6 per cent, compared to the 39 cases recorded in the same period last year.

The Sibu Divisional Health Office said the bulk of the cases reported involved full- and part-time farmers, who were exposed to the bacterial disease when they bathed in or drank stagnant water near their farms.

It added that no deaths due to leptospirosis were reported in the division this year.

To prevent being infected by the disease, members of the public are advised from wading in floodwaters.

“Wading or swimming in flood waters carries some risk (of getting infected by leptospirosis), so avoid if possible.

“Avoid drinking untreated water,” added the office.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that affects both humans and animals.

Humans become infected through direct contact with the urine of infected animals or with a urine-contaminated environment.

The disease enters the body through cuts or abrasions on the skin, or through the mucous membranes of the mouth, nose, and eyes.

Person-to-person transmission is rare.