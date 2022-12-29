SMC: Public health, general purposes services among areas to be improved next year

SIBU (Dec 29): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) wants to improve several things in its jurisdiction next year, particularly its public health and general purposes services, says its chairman Clarence Ting.

He said many new shops and restaurants had opened in the town but whether they are operating with a licence is unknown.

“By January, we should be able to get a report of all new shops and restaurants that are already operating.

“Many are already operating but we do not know whether they have the licence to do so,” he said when chairing a full council meeting yesterday.

Ting also advised his councillors to avoid going to unlicensed restaurants.

“Not that I am stopping you from doing it but if you are photographed at the restaurants, it will create a bad image for the council.

Ting also told his staff to check on new shops and restaurants and do the necessary work if they haven’t got the licence yet.